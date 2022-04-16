 Skip to content

Squirrelmageddon! update for 16 April 2022

v1373 - Maps & Multiplayer

Build 8569386 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • MULTIPLAYER FIX: squirrel sound replication issues fixed
  • MULTIPLAYER FIX: double quad pickup issue fixed
  • SOUND: Mag rifle sound tweak
  • SOUND: Ultra Squirrel sound (lowered pitch and speed)
  • MULTIPLAYER FIX: Ultra Squirrel will correctly target other players after current target felled
  • MULTIPLAYER GAMEPLAY: if all squirrels dead, target meter shows player squirrel distance
  • TEXTURES: Storage Crate, Generator & Plastics updated
  • MAP TWEAKS: Deadlands mission zone less foliage (should improve FPS)
  • MAP TWEAKS: all maps more habitat furniture (filling in houses with stuff. Should not affect FPS / CPU overhead too much)
  • NEW FEATURE: 'Backspace' toggles HUD for photo mode in game and game over screens
  • NEW FEATURE: Camera control on Game Over screen (a little buggy atmo)

