- MULTIPLAYER FIX: squirrel sound replication issues fixed
- MULTIPLAYER FIX: double quad pickup issue fixed
- SOUND: Mag rifle sound tweak
- SOUND: Ultra Squirrel sound (lowered pitch and speed)
- MULTIPLAYER FIX: Ultra Squirrel will correctly target other players after current target felled
- MULTIPLAYER GAMEPLAY: if all squirrels dead, target meter shows player squirrel distance
- TEXTURES: Storage Crate, Generator & Plastics updated
- MAP TWEAKS: Deadlands mission zone less foliage (should improve FPS)
- MAP TWEAKS: all maps more habitat furniture (filling in houses with stuff. Should not affect FPS / CPU overhead too much)
- NEW FEATURE: 'Backspace' toggles HUD for photo mode in game and game over screens
- NEW FEATURE: Camera control on Game Over screen (a little buggy atmo)
Squirrelmageddon! update for 16 April 2022
v1373 - Maps & Multiplayer
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Squirrelmageddon! Beta Depot 1470671
- Loading history…
Squirrelmageddon! Release Depot 1470673
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update