Update April

Hi!
Our team continues to develop, we are making every effort to improve the single-player game and expand the functionality.
What's updated:
- Added dust effect
- The house territory has been added, now you can go out into the yard where you can find a new device (for which you will find out later) =)
- The amount of gasoline and medicine has been increased.
- Increased the number of candles for the safe zone.
- Long-term operation of Zippo increased by 20%
- Movement speed increased by 10%
In the coming days, we will add the ability to save the progress of the game. The single-player game is not finished and will increase its scale, expand the functionality that will later be used in a cooperative game!
Have a good game!
Changed files in this update