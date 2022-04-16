 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Heart attack update for 16 April 2022

Update April

Share · View all patches · Build 8569342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!
Our team continues to develop, we are making every effort to improve the single-player game and expand the functionality.
What's updated:

  1. Added dust effect
  2. The house territory has been added, now you can go out into the yard where you can find a new device (for which you will find out later) =)
  3. The amount of gasoline and medicine has been increased.
  4. Increased the number of candles for the safe zone.
  5. Long-term operation of Zippo increased by 20%
  6. Movement speed increased by 10%
    In the coming days, we will add the ability to save the progress of the game. The single-player game is not finished and will increase its scale, expand the functionality that will later be used in a cooperative game!
    Have a good game!
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.