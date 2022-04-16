 Skip to content

Mr Meal update for 16 April 2022

Update 1 - 0.2.0

Update 1 - 0.2.0 · Build 8569110

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New feauteres:

New Town activities

  • The second challenge with rats in the third town district.
  • This misterious vent in ducts in finally available to open after 3rd mission.
  • You can now enter gym in the second town district.
  • You can also enter some other houses;)

New outifits to collect

In total 19 outfits to find and wear.

New soundtracks

3 new tracks added to game!

Improvements to Polish translation

Map is already translated into polish! Also bugs with translation not showing were removed.

And more

  • Better accessibility - new controls tutorial and actual mission display on pause screen.
  • Some stability improvments.
  • Improvements to boss graphics.
  • Enhanced locations: excavations, agents' base and ducts.
  • New story moment in the 2nd chapter - Mr Meal's robot taking player to prison cutscene.
  • Enhanced camera on some dialogues.
  • New information about current progress deletion added when starting a new game.

Fixes:

  • Bugs fixed on hospital cutscene and "big boom" cutscene.
  • Bugs with vents outlining fixed.
  • Bugs with cutting mashine saving fixed.

And more!

