Update 1 - 0.2.0

New feauteres:
New Town activities
- The second challenge with rats in the third town district.
- This misterious vent in ducts in finally available to open after 3rd mission.
- You can now enter gym in the second town district.
- You can also enter some other houses;)
New outifits to collect
In total 19 outfits to find and wear.
New soundtracks
3 new tracks added to game!
Improvements to Polish translation
Map is already translated into polish! Also bugs with translation not showing were removed.
And more
- Better accessibility - new controls tutorial and actual mission display on pause screen.
- Some stability improvments.
- Improvements to boss graphics.
- Enhanced locations: excavations, agents' base and ducts.
- New story moment in the 2nd chapter - Mr Meal's robot taking player to prison cutscene.
- Enhanced camera on some dialogues.
- New information about current progress deletion added when starting a new game.
Fixes:
- Bugs fixed on hospital cutscene and "big boom" cutscene.
- Bugs with vents outlining fixed.
- Bugs with cutting mashine saving fixed.
And more!
