 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Karm update for 16 April 2022

KARM UPDATE 0.8.3a

Share · View all patches · Build 8568955 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix

Changed files in this update

Karm Content Depot 1348761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.