Hello! So the first stage of development of large-scale tools has been completed, which will allow us to more successfully continue the development of locations and surrounding objects in the game. Tonight on a live broadcast, we will show you exactly how it works.
In fact, from now on, we have a free hand to create for you the most unusual and magnificent landscapes, unique sectors and points of interest.
Stay tuned for more updates as SPACERIFT enters a new phase of development aimed at expanding the amount of user-generated content and the variety of gameplay!
SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 16 April 2022
Update, but not for players ;)
Changed files in this update