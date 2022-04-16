 Skip to content

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System update for 16 April 2022

Update, but not for players ;)

Share · View all patches · Build 8568913 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello! So the first stage of development of large-scale tools has been completed, which will allow us to more successfully continue the development of locations and surrounding objects in the game. Tonight on a live broadcast, we will show you exactly how it works.
In fact, from now on, we have a free hand to create for you the most unusual and magnificent landscapes, unique sectors and points of interest.
Stay tuned for more updates as SPACERIFT enters a new phase of development aimed at expanding the amount of user-generated content and the variety of gameplay!

Changed files in this update

SPACERIFT: Arcanum System Content Depot 1148481
  • Loading history…
