Version 0.588 Alpha

Functionality
■ Added more help instructions if player inside a vehicle
Changed
■ Changed autosave function, if player save manual, timer for autosave will be resetted
■ Changed fill function for item "waterbasin01", if water volume full and player add dirt volume, water will subtracted and dirt will be added
Troubleshooting
■ Fixed error with timer function for washingplants
■ Fixed error with delete vehicles, if player has inventory item "hammer01"
■ Fixed error with showing double marker on worldmap for characters
Changed files in this update