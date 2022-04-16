 Skip to content

Gold Hunter update for 16 April 2022

Version 0.588 Alpha

Build 8568901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Functionality

■ Added more help instructions if player inside a vehicle

Changed

■ Changed autosave function, if player save manual, timer for autosave will be resetted
■ Changed fill function for item "waterbasin01", if water volume full and player add dirt volume, water will subtracted and dirt will be added

Troubleshooting

■ Fixed error with timer function for washingplants
■ Fixed error with delete vehicles, if player has inventory item "hammer01"
■ Fixed error with showing double marker on worldmap for characters

Changed files in this update

