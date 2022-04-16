 Skip to content

DemonsAreCrazy update for 16 April 2022

Apt 15th - Songkran (Water Festival)

Build 8568861

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's Songkran (or water Festival) in the underworld! Special monster, "Water Melon" is here to quench your summer thirst with a lot of water. Get yourself some water items from the Event Shop and use it on him for easy EXP and silver! Or better yet, enter our new water-fight open-pvp arena, to get free summer coconut and event items.

Patch Note v768

  • Added new monster, Water Melom (150 hp) that gives out 500 exp and 500 silver when defeated.

  • Added new songkran water-fight items to Event Shop. (Deal special -30 hp, -50 hp and -90 hp unblockable and inflict wet status.)

  • Added water-fight items drop chance from summer coconut (45%).

  • Added new wet status (reduce speed with stacking effect.)

  • Added new open-pvp, Summer Paradise which will replace all other open-pvp for a week. (water festival version- simple go in and soak your opponents in water to get easy event items and summer coconut)

  • Added new monsters: WaterBalloonDemion and WaterGunDemion.

  • Re-added cloud weapons to Event Shop.

  • Added new Amy SSS skill: SuperSmash - Deals 8x STR({0}~{1}) dmg with current weapon element with {2} KO each hit.

  • Moved Amy SSS skill Mighty One from slot 2 to slot 3.

  • Added new RodeoBob SSS skill: Bomb Heist - Jump backward, planting bombs that deal 6xTAL({0}~{1}) non-crit [earth] dmg after {2}s.

  • Added new Anneburg SSS skill: Crystal Spark - Paralyze all nearby enemies {0}s and reduce their [rainbow] resistance by LVL({1}~{2})% for {3}s.

  • Added new Anneburg SSS Skill: Summon Life Crystal - Summon a HP crystal that restores up to (200~300)% Anneburg's MHP. (Activated when HP reaches 0.)

  • Added new Zuijin SSS Skill: West Metal Tiger - Jump and deal STR(x4~x8) critical dmg.

  • Added new Zuijin SSS Skill: South Fire Phoenix - Deal 6x STR({0}~{1}) + TAL({2}~{3}) [fire] dmg in a wide frontal area.

  • Added new Zuijin SSS Skill: North Water Tortoise - Block all damages and deal 5x TAL({0}~{1}) [water] dmg around Zuijin.

  • Updated and rename Zuijin's dragons skills to Rising Jade Dragon, Rolling Emerald Dragon and East Wind Dragon.

  • Reduce Blood Eclipse event to only occur at 22:00 everyday.

