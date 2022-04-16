Apt 15th - Songkran (Water Festival)

It's Songkran (or water Festival) in the underworld! Special monster, "Water Melon" is here to quench your summer thirst with a lot of water. Get yourself some water items from the Event Shop and use it on him for easy EXP and silver! Or better yet, enter our new water-fight open-pvp arena, to get free summer coconut and event items.
Patch Note v768
Added new monster, Water Melom (150 hp) that gives out 500 exp and 500 silver when defeated.
Added new songkran water-fight items to Event Shop. (Deal special -30 hp, -50 hp and -90 hp unblockable and inflict wet status.)
Added water-fight items drop chance from summer coconut (45%).
Added new wet status (reduce speed with stacking effect.)
Added new open-pvp, Summer Paradise which will replace all other open-pvp for a week. (water festival version- simple go in and soak your opponents in water to get easy event items and summer coconut)
Added new monsters: WaterBalloonDemion and WaterGunDemion.
Re-added cloud weapons to Event Shop.
Added new Amy SSS skill: SuperSmash - Deals 8x STR({0}~{1}) dmg with current weapon element with {2} KO each hit.
Moved Amy SSS skill Mighty One from slot 2 to slot 3.
Added new RodeoBob SSS skill: Bomb Heist - Jump backward, planting bombs that deal 6xTAL({0}~{1}) non-crit [earth] dmg after {2}s.
Added new Anneburg SSS skill: Crystal Spark - Paralyze all nearby enemies {0}s and reduce their [rainbow] resistance by LVL({1}~{2})% for {3}s.
Added new Anneburg SSS Skill: Summon Life Crystal - Summon a HP crystal that restores up to (200~300)% Anneburg's MHP. (Activated when HP reaches 0.)
Added new Zuijin SSS Skill: West Metal Tiger - Jump and deal STR(x4~x8) critical dmg.
Added new Zuijin SSS Skill: South Fire Phoenix - Deal 6x STR({0}~{1}) + TAL({2}~{3}) [fire] dmg in a wide frontal area.
Added new Zuijin SSS Skill: North Water Tortoise - Block all damages and deal 5x TAL({0}~{1}) [water] dmg around Zuijin.
Updated and rename Zuijin's dragons skills to Rising Jade Dragon, Rolling Emerald Dragon and East Wind Dragon.
Reduce Blood Eclipse event to only occur at 22:00 everyday.
