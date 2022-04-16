Test[v0.0.24]
- Added : Z- reactor. The last content for the test period, "Z-Reactor", has been added. This content is somewhat complex. It allows you to dramatically enhance various elements at the expense of some of your current Δz values. However, this requires a very large value of Δz. This content is difficult to balance and we may make significant changes during the testing period.
- Fixed : Battle Upgrade 21 doesn't work
- Fixed : Equation reward for ATK
- Under Development : We are currently reworking content about Spiral Design. Due to this, the UI is a bit broken, but please don't worry about it.
Changed files in this update