Idle Spiral Playtest update for 16 April 2022

Test[v0.0.24]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added : Z- reactor. The last content for the test period, "Z-Reactor", has been added. This content is somewhat complex. It allows you to dramatically enhance various elements at the expense of some of your current Δz values. However, this requires a very large value of Δz. This content is difficult to balance and we may make significant changes during the testing period.
  • Fixed : Battle Upgrade 21 doesn't work
  • Fixed : Equation reward for ATK
  • Under Development : We are currently reworking content about Spiral Design. Due to this, the UI is a bit broken, but please don't worry about it.
