Update 1.8.6.

What does it include?
- New event and new special ending for Cuba with new achievement.
- New special endings for the countries of Yugoslavia, which were captured during internal military operations (but not during the civil war!).
- Fixed bugs
Have a nice game!
P.S. Dear friends, we have a request for you, in connection with the ongoing events, please help us: spread information about our games to your friends, acquaintances, on game servers, wherever you see it fits. The more people know about us, the more people will play our games and the more we will be happy ♡
Changed files in this update