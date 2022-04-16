 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Ostalgie: The Berlin Wall update for 16 April 2022

Update 1.8.6.

Share · View all patches · Build 8568602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What does it include?

  1. New event and new special ending for Cuba with new achievement.
  2. New special endings for the countries of Yugoslavia, which were captured during internal military operations (but not during the civil war!).
  3. Fixed bugs

Have a nice game!

P.S. Dear friends, we have a request for you, in connection with the ongoing events, please help us: spread information about our games to your friends, acquaintances, on game servers, wherever you see it fits. The more people know about us, the more people will play our games and the more we will be happy ♡

Changed files in this update

Ostalgie; Linux+SteamOS Depot 774095
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.