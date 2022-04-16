 Skip to content

Folklore Hunter update for 16 April 2022

Folklore Hunter 0.7.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello hunters!

This is just a small hotfix to address some of the issues that have been reported in the last week related to the release of 0.7 - Hope you enjoy!

Changelog

  • Strigoi's can no longer hunt and kill eachother
  • Weather has been disabled while we investigate the cause of rendering issues
  • Altered the duration of the Strigoi's bat form
  • Scream attack has been made clearer, and nolonger does damage to the player
  • Altered the locations of some of the notes in Bloodfang
  • Fixed an issue causing escape to not skip the introduction cutscenes correctly.

As always, thanks for the continued support. You can join our development discord server here: https://discord.gg/B9u6pUA We also occasionally stream live development over at https://www.twitch.tv/liquiddonkeygames. Come hang!

<3 The Liquid Donkey Team

