Folklore Hunter 0.7.1

Hello hunters!
This is just a small hotfix to address some of the issues that have been reported in the last week related to the release of 0.7 - Hope you enjoy!
Changelog
- Strigoi's can no longer hunt and kill eachother
- Weather has been disabled while we investigate the cause of rendering issues
- Altered the duration of the Strigoi's bat form
- Scream attack has been made clearer, and nolonger does damage to the player
- Altered the locations of some of the notes in Bloodfang
- Fixed an issue causing escape to not skip the introduction cutscenes correctly.
As always, thanks for the continued support.
<3 The Liquid Donkey Team
