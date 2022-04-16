 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 16 April 2022

Multiplayer is back! (Update 0.10.24.4)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multiplayer:

Multiplayer is back in working order!

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
