Apollyon 1.2 released!

Welcome back to Apollyon, practitioners! Apollyon is still in development, much to many a person's surprises! In truth, the pace of development slowed down after EA release, yet here we are again with another 20,000 words of content. However, the focus of this update, 1.2, is not on the story (for the first time ever).

Welcome to the UI update!



Here we have a few new elements, including a simplified button to peek at the table, a new turn progression symbol with animation, and easy-to-read numbers by your statistics. The blips alone were not enough for some new players! There's one more massive change to this screen, however...

Looking at Apollyon's playtime stats, it seems that the average playtime is ~50 minutes, and the primary complaint is that the learning curve really slaps you in the face right away. The tutorial did not do enough, it seems! And so began the Lore page...



Here we have our new escape menu, as well as the lore page open! The new escape menu supports a library of lore, a condensed settings menu, and a new ritual info menu!



Gone are the days of bland off-black rectangles. Now are the days of pretty UI and in-text linking! As shown Limoseht will link through the lore/wiki to the new page!



Themes are also included in the lore page, with a vastly condensed and simplified explanation. This will help new players a great deal. Additionally, a radial UI will not only help to understand what the positions actually DO, but also inform more experienced players of exactly what tests and values the token position changes!

For example, Oliana in the Open and Physical position will change tests with dealmaking, trade, and talking to spirits!

Thank you to those who have been involved in the development and enjoyed the game so far. More is coming, as we get closer and closer to full release! Help Apollyon along by sharing with your friends and spreading the news, and always remember; summoning demons is more fun with friends!

-ApollyonDev