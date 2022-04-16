GunQuest Update Version 0.0.3.0

Version 0.0.3.0 Update Log
-
Added Workshop to the starting house for Gun Purchases
-
Crafting Is Now Implemented!
-
Added new sale system
-
Added new NPC-> Karthop: The Scavenging Salesman
-
Added destructible chest
-
Added Merchant System
-
Added new collectable materials:
-
Common:
- Wood
- Coal
-
Uncommon:
- Iron
- Copper
-
Rare:
- Steel
- Sapphire
- Emerald
- Ruby
-
- Reworked how vertical gun knockback works
- Changed how exiting battles works
- Decreased movement speed for the overworld wagon
- Decreased movement speed for the wagon boost
- Increased the prices of various weapons based on increased loot values
- Changed slime AI to shoot more projectiles
Thank you all for your support so far! I'm trying my best to live up to your expectations! Have a great day!
