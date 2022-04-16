 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

GunQuest update for 16 April 2022

GunQuest Update Version 0.0.3.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8568236 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.0.3.0 Update Log

  • Added Workshop to the starting house for Gun Purchases

  • Crafting Is Now Implemented!

  • Added new sale system

  • Added new NPC-> Karthop: The Scavenging Salesman

  • Added destructible chest

  • Added Merchant System

  • Added new collectable materials:

    • Common:

      • Wood
      • Coal

    • Uncommon:

      • Iron
      • Copper

    • Rare:

      • Steel
      • Sapphire
      • Emerald
      • Ruby

  • Reworked how vertical gun knockback works
  • Changed how exiting battles works
  • Decreased movement speed for the overworld wagon
  • Decreased movement speed for the wagon boost
  • Increased the prices of various weapons based on increased loot values
  • Changed slime AI to shoot more projectiles

Thank you all for your support so far! I'm trying my best to live up to your expectations! Have a great day!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.