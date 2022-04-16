Multiplayer Mode Updates (Update 0.10.24.3)

Multiplayer:
Players connecting to a multiplayer game are now unable to click the "Play" button until their synchronization progress reaches 100%. This was done to avoid a scenario where there would be a duplicate unique identifier created for a creature.
Players connecting to a multiplayer game will no longer receive their creature as a creature already existing on the server if they enter the game with a creature before the initial synchronization of creature data is finished. This avoids a duplicate creature being created on connecting clients.
Changed files in this update