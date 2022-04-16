 Skip to content

Isles of Pangaea update for 16 April 2022

Multiplayer Mode Testing (Update 0.10.24.2)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Multiplayer:

Multiplayer mode is undergoing some testing and may be unstable.

Tasks:

Tasks that would give growth as a reward no longer show their reward if the creature you are playing is in their "Elder" stage because it can no longer grow.

