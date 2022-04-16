Here it is folks, the big one: double the levels, a new save system, a brand new ranged character, controller support AND couch coop!
Gutting Goblins! update for 16 April 2022
Gutting Goblins! Version 1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
