 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Gutting Goblins! update for 16 April 2022

Gutting Goblins! Version 1.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8567933 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here it is folks, the big one: double the levels, a new save system, a brand new ranged character, controller support AND couch coop!

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.