Feature Friday - April 15, 2022

203.32
- Owned containers are shown as owned in the trade UI. Items in the owned container that belong to you are labeled to show that.
- The item listing when opening a container now shows which container you are opening.
- NPCs are now a bit less prone to attacking you if you damage objects owned by their faction, especially if the damage seems accidental.
- Abilities granted by items now have their cooldowns tracked separately from the equipped status of the item, and you no longer have to wait before unequipping an item with an ability on cool.
- You no longer automatically reload broken or rusted throwing weapons.
- The reload prompt now displays the current reload keybinding.
- Trolls no longer spawn troll foals on the world map, causing game crashes.
- Living things without brains can now be cloned using cloning draught rather than remaining in budding state indefinitely.
- Clones of animated objects now also indicate that they are animated in their display names.
- Animated doors no longer cause adjacent doors to open and close to match their own state.
- When you use Temporal Fugue in a body that is not your own and then try to talk to the clones, you no longer get the message "You make small talk with yourself" before entering conversation.
- The look display no longer forces capitalization on proper names that are not supposed to be capitalized.
- Fixed a bug that caused some merchant advertisements to not properly reveal the locations of their respective merchants when read.
- Fixed a bug that caused rare exceptions in handling liquid coatings.
- Fixed a bug that made custom visages fail to function if unimplanted and reimplanted.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused NPCs to equip items they weren't supposed to, such as Hand-E-Nukes.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused mine explosions to be displayed as coming from a PooledObject.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the Hydropon to fail to build.
- Fixed a bug that caused zones to be empty if rebuilt after visiting a sky zone above.
- Fixed a bug that caused Svardym to croak in unspoken conversation text. ((e.g. water ritual reputation))
- Fixed a bug that caused hostile creatures to be present near the charred tree of Eskhind.
- Fixed a bug that caused the death message of being transmuted into a gem to not display.
- Fixed a bug that caused you to pray twice at statues created by the gaze of a lithofex.
- Fixed a bug that caused the stairs of the rust wells to be blocked by shale;
- Fixed a bug that caused some nearby items, minimap and message log settings to be improperly stored.
- Fixed a bug that allowed you to complete the quest "Weirdwire Conduit.. Eureka!" after collecting enough wire, whether it was still in your inventory or not.
- Fixed a bug that caused the effects of items such as torches and braziers to display over inventory icons if they lined up with their cell.
- Fixed a bug that allowed you to loot multiple sultan reliquaries if you interacted with them across zone borders.
- Fixed a harmless exception when aborting out of Spray-a-Brain usage from the stage of selecting a target.
Changed files in this update