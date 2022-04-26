Patch Notes v2.14

Scheduled Release: 4/26/2022, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC
THE HEADLINES
Knockout Bash starts on April 27 at 9 a.m. PDT / 4 p.m. UTC!
- Learn more about the event and our new Knockout LTM here
BUG FIXES
- After completing a match and returning to the main menu, fixed a bug preventing the game client from saving the previous selection for re-queue
- Fixed a UI bug preventing “Competitive” from appearing above the scoreboard when playing multiple consecutive Competitive matches
- Fixed a bug preventing access to the Change Mode/Match menu while watching a Replay
- Fixed a bug preventing chat during trading
- Dingo Engine Audio volume level has been fixed
- Fixed a bug with parental control preventing some players from seeing the "Allow All" in-game text chat option
