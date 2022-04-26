 Skip to content

Rocket League update for 26 April 2022

Patch Notes v2.14

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Scheduled Release: 4/26/2022, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC

THE HEADLINES

  • Knockout Bash starts on April 27 at 9 a.m. PDT / 4 p.m. UTC!

    • Learn more about the event and our new Knockout LTM here
BUG FIXES
  • After completing a match and returning to the main menu, fixed a bug preventing the game client from saving the previous selection for re-queue
  • Fixed a UI bug preventing “Competitive” from appearing above the scoreboard when playing multiple consecutive Competitive matches
  • Fixed a bug preventing access to the Change Mode/Match menu while watching a Replay
  • Fixed a bug preventing chat during trading
  • Dingo Engine Audio volume level has been fixed
  • Fixed a bug with parental control preventing some players from seeing the "Allow All" in-game text chat option

