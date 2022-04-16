April 15 2022 Evening Patch

Login Issues fixed
Legend Status Segments fixed
Duel Enemy Loot Fixed
Clan Chat issues out of order fixed
More to Come!
Find any issues - Join the Discord:
https://discord.gg/xAyMfG3utP
Changed files in this update