The Vaults update for 16 April 2022

April 15 2022 Evening Patch

Build 8567406

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Login Issues fixed
Legend Status Segments fixed
Duel Enemy Loot Fixed
Clan Chat issues out of order fixed
More to Come!

Find any issues - Join the Discord:
https://discord.gg/xAyMfG3utP

Vaults Content Depot 1444781
The Vaults Depot Depot 1444782
