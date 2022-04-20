 Skip to content

TribeXR DJ School update for 20 April 2022

Tribe 0.09.8.5 is now Live

Build 8567398

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.09.8.5 Release Notes:

This update was focused almost entirely on bug fixes and polish, especially for the decks and multiplayer

  • Equipment can now be changed without restarting your session

  • Added Track's genre to search keywords (genre is not displayed but is still imported from id3 tags or Rekordbox xml files)

  • Added Spanish, French, Italian, and German language options

  • Updated Home menu to highlight new features, active support, and other live events. Note the "DJ Mode" button for back to back has been moved to the Rooms menu.

  • Fixed Reverb G2 inputs

  • Improved pause brake handling and fixed issue that could break playback tempo temporarily

  • Fixed avatars sometimes freezing in multiplayer

  • Fixed occasional crash when closing a video call

  • Fixed loops set by clients sometimes desyncing playback slightly in b2b

  • Fixed issues where sync starts were frequently off, especially for tracks with different original BPMs

  • Sync applies more aggressively to always keep the deck in sync and realign instantly, such as after pressing play or cue, scratching, beat jumping, needle searching, or jumping to a hot cue. Offsets from the beat after jogging are maintained until sync is toggled off and back on

  • Fixed beat jumps and other position changes (e.g. returning from slip) to be virtually instant so they don't desync tracks

  • Fixed loops sometimes getting stuck on the loop edge or overrunning the edge

  • Improved back to back stability and fixed many small multiplayer bugs for guests

  • Fixed the track position marker sinking through the waveform after an hour or two of playing

  • Fixed volume increasing significantly after turning on Echo Beat FX.

  • Fixed mixer mic talkover mode. Now properly ducks master out while talking.

  • Fixed some issues that could lead to tempo desync in back to back, causing audio skipping and other issues for clients.

  • Subtitles move near whatever you're looking at to so your eyes don't have to refocus, improving readability.

  • Many other miscellaneous bug and crash fixes

