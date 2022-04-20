Tribe 0.09.8.5 is now Live

0.09.8.5 Release Notes:
This update was focused almost entirely on bug fixes and polish, especially for the decks and multiplayer
-
Equipment can now be changed without restarting your session
-
Added Track's genre to search keywords (genre is not displayed but is still imported from id3 tags or Rekordbox xml files)
-
Added Spanish, French, Italian, and German language options
-
Updated Home menu to highlight new features, active support, and other live events. Note the "DJ Mode" button for back to back has been moved to the Rooms menu.
-
Fixed Reverb G2 inputs
-
Improved pause brake handling and fixed issue that could break playback tempo temporarily
-
Fixed avatars sometimes freezing in multiplayer
-
Fixed occasional crash when closing a video call
-
Fixed loops set by clients sometimes desyncing playback slightly in b2b
-
Fixed issues where sync starts were frequently off, especially for tracks with different original BPMs
-
Sync applies more aggressively to always keep the deck in sync and realign instantly, such as after pressing play or cue, scratching, beat jumping, needle searching, or jumping to a hot cue. Offsets from the beat after jogging are maintained until sync is toggled off and back on
-
Fixed beat jumps and other position changes (e.g. returning from slip) to be virtually instant so they don't desync tracks
-
Fixed loops sometimes getting stuck on the loop edge or overrunning the edge
-
Improved back to back stability and fixed many small multiplayer bugs for guests
-
Fixed the track position marker sinking through the waveform after an hour or two of playing
-
Fixed volume increasing significantly after turning on Echo Beat FX.
-
Fixed mixer mic talkover mode. Now properly ducks master out while talking.
-
Fixed some issues that could lead to tempo desync in back to back, causing audio skipping and other issues for clients.
-
Subtitles move near whatever you're looking at to so your eyes don't have to refocus, improving readability.
-
Many other miscellaneous bug and crash fixes
Changed files in this update