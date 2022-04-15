Updates for v0.7.14

Hello there! Here are the updates for this version:
- Updated the Nanodeck sync process to work more like a proper tutorial;
- Added support for hidden characters (this is a new mechanic to discover identities along the way);
- Updated Aida to look at LAWD when flying;
- Updated some of the HUD communications text/audio;
- Fixed Aida not showing up when loading a game;
- Added support for saving/loading and overwriting saved games;
- Added depth of field setting (defaults to Off);
- Rearranged settings menu;
- Updated settings to show higher resolutions;
- Added 4 different types of full screen modes;
- Fixed being able to exit the tablet screen with a tour tip active;
- Fixed tour tips to work at various resolutions;
- Added more artist scuplture geometry and functionality (work in progress);
- Fixed closing menu with tool tip open;
- Added new characters Unidentified and Warren;
- Updated some avatars;
- Updated some of phone data;
- Adding basic demo objective;
- Fixed cases where all evidence unlocks too soon;
- Fixed not revealing identity by evidence;
- Started working on some character photographs for background worldbuilding;
Still working on plugging the story into the game which includes more character development, evidence, etc.
Thanks!
Larry
