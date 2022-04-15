 Skip to content

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 15 April 2022

Updates for v0.7.14

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there! Here are the updates for this version:

  • Updated the Nanodeck sync process to work more like a proper tutorial;
  • Added support for hidden characters (this is a new mechanic to discover identities along the way);
  • Updated Aida to look at LAWD when flying;
  • Updated some of the HUD communications text/audio;
  • Fixed Aida not showing up when loading a game;
  • Added support for saving/loading and overwriting saved games;
  • Added depth of field setting (defaults to Off);
  • Rearranged settings menu;
  • Updated settings to show higher resolutions;
  • Added 4 different types of full screen modes;
  • Fixed being able to exit the tablet screen with a tour tip active;
  • Fixed tour tips to work at various resolutions;
  • Added more artist scuplture geometry and functionality (work in progress);
  • Fixed closing menu with tool tip open;
  • Added new characters Unidentified and Warren;
  • Updated some avatars;
  • Updated some of phone data;
  • Adding basic demo objective;
  • Fixed cases where all evidence unlocks too soon;
  • Fixed not revealing identity by evidence;
  • Started working on some character photographs for background worldbuilding;

Still working on plugging the story into the game which includes more character development, evidence, etc.

Thanks!

Larry

