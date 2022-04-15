 Skip to content

DemonCrawl update for 15 April 2022

v1.85 Patch Notes

Hi folks,

We have just released our annual Easter update for DemonCrawl!

This update includes new holiday missions, over 20 new avatars, a rework for the Lumberjack mastery, and even some content created by talented members of our community. (Consider joining us on Discord if you want to get your own art/ideas into DemonCrawl!)

The full patch notes are available below. Hope you're having a great holiday!

Easter Event

  • Expanded holiday questline - 10 missions in total
  • 20 new holiday avatars and a new inventory skin to collect
  • Every quest now has a Chicken Coop substage
  • New rare egg with a unique set of rewards: Rainbow Egg
  • Rabbit stranger rework: the rabbit will move whenever you interact with it, and then flee shortly thereafter. Keep interacting with it in rapid succession to prevent it from getting away!
  • New passive item: Tablet of Yunnub - "Gain an Egg at the end of each stage, and open 10 Eggs at the end of the quest."
  • Added alternate Easter stage: Wester
  • New mythic emblem: Wester Side Story
  • New seasonal holograph: Eggfall
  • New holiday music for the Main Menu, Item Shop, Easter stage and Egghead boss

New Features

  • New legendary item: Book of Mastery - "Collect hearts at full life to gain a mastery charge." (Suggested by community member ElectroTerra)
  • New passive item: Spatula - "Whenever you gain a consumable item, you will lose it in 30 turns and gain a more valuable consumable item."
  • Added blueprints for around a dozen items
  • New community avatar: The Glizzy Gangster by ut2004frk
  • New community avatar: Parakeet by ut2004frk
  • New community avatar: Another All Seeing Eye by Mrrp
  • New community avatar: Rat? by Mrrp
  • New community avatar: Cat With Fish by Polybius1201
  • New community avatar: Idle Goose by Cubear
  • New community paint: Pocket Crawl by Cubear
  • New community paint: NegaBlue by Matthias720

Balance Changes

  • Lumberjack II buff: "You can damage your Sawblades at will. Whenever a Sawblade explodes, gain Broken Sawblade."
  • Lumberjack III rework: "Spawn a Sawblade, then fully repair your Broken Sawblades."
  • Sawblade phasing is now managed with right-click
  • Rabbit strangers are twice as common as they were last year
  • Strangers can now drop their respective Medals
  • Adjusted several item blueprints to make use of the Wire artifact

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a crash related to Mind Gut and Burnt Marshmallow
  • Speculative fix for a rare crash related to Philosopher's Stone

