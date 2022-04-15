v1.85 Patch Notes

Hi folks,
We have just released our annual Easter update for DemonCrawl!
This update includes new holiday missions, over 20 new avatars, a rework for the Lumberjack mastery, and even some content created by talented members of our community. (Consider joining us on Discord if you want to get your own art/ideas into DemonCrawl!)
The full patch notes are available below. Hope you're having a great holiday!
Easter Event
- Expanded holiday questline - 10 missions in total
- 20 new holiday avatars and a new inventory skin to collect
- Every quest now has a Chicken Coop substage
- New rare egg with a unique set of rewards: Rainbow Egg
- Rabbit stranger rework: the rabbit will move whenever you interact with it, and then flee shortly thereafter. Keep interacting with it in rapid succession to prevent it from getting away!
- New passive item: Tablet of Yunnub - "Gain an Egg at the end of each stage, and open 10 Eggs at the end of the quest."
- Added alternate Easter stage: Wester
- New mythic emblem: Wester Side Story
- New seasonal holograph: Eggfall
- New holiday music for the Main Menu, Item Shop, Easter stage and Egghead boss
New Features
- New legendary item: Book of Mastery - "Collect hearts at full life to gain a mastery charge." (Suggested by community member ElectroTerra)
- New passive item: Spatula - "Whenever you gain a consumable item, you will lose it in 30 turns and gain a more valuable consumable item."
- Added blueprints for around a dozen items
- New community avatar: The Glizzy Gangster by ut2004frk
- New community avatar: Parakeet by ut2004frk
- New community avatar: Another All Seeing Eye by Mrrp
- New community avatar: Rat? by Mrrp
- New community avatar: Cat With Fish by Polybius1201
- New community avatar: Idle Goose by Cubear
- New community paint: Pocket Crawl by Cubear
- New community paint: NegaBlue by Matthias720
Balance Changes
- Lumberjack II buff: "You can damage your Sawblades at will. Whenever a Sawblade explodes, gain Broken Sawblade."
- Lumberjack III rework: "Spawn a Sawblade, then fully repair your Broken Sawblades."
- Sawblade phasing is now managed with right-click
- Rabbit strangers are twice as common as they were last year
- Strangers can now drop their respective Medals
- Adjusted several item blueprints to make use of the Wire artifact
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a crash related to Mind Gut and Burnt Marshmallow
- Speculative fix for a rare crash related to Philosopher's Stone
Changed files in this update