- Fixed a bug when crustaceans get launched they can jump in mid-air
- Fixed some bugs with Projectiles
- Added a prototype Lightning Scepter working on the Beta Map (still WIP)
- Removed the Taps when landing after receive a Launch Attack. Now the crustacean just wakes up. The Taps still happen when grabbed.
- You can press F on the Keyboard to Jump
- Adjusted some Struggle Values.
- Adjusted some Grab Values.
Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 15 April 2022
Knights of the Deep - 0.73
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update