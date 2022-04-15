 Skip to content

Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 15 April 2022

Knights of the Deep - 0.73

Build 8567273

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug when crustaceans get launched they can jump in mid-air
  • Fixed some bugs with Projectiles
  • Added a prototype Lightning Scepter working on the Beta Map (still WIP)
  • Removed the Taps when landing after receive a Launch Attack. Now the crustacean just wakes up. The Taps still happen when grabbed.
  • You can press F on the Keyboard to Jump
  • Adjusted some Struggle Values.
  • Adjusted some Grab Values.
