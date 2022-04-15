 Skip to content

DemonCrawl update for 15 April 2022

DemonCrawl's Easter Event Is Back!

Share · View all patches · Build 8567249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi folks,

Easter is upon us!

For the next two weeks, you can earn a bunch of new holiday rewards in DemonCrawl: unlock avatars, paints, holographs, secret stages and more. There's even a brand new Rabbit minigame. Better get hopping!🐰

