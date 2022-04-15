DemonCrawl's Easter Event Is Back!

Hi folks,
Easter is upon us!
For the next two weeks, you can earn a bunch of new holiday rewards in DemonCrawl: unlock avatars, paints, holographs, secret stages and more. There's even a brand new Rabbit minigame. Better get hopping!🐰
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hi folks,
Easter is upon us!
For the next two weeks, you can earn a bunch of new holiday rewards in DemonCrawl: unlock avatars, paints, holographs, secret stages and more. There's even a brand new Rabbit minigame. Better get hopping!🐰
Changed files in this update