Neutral wildlife, geothermal spring area, armor - v0.11

Hey Everyone,
Another update is here! Introducing wildlife (opossum and deer), a new area in the western part of the map, an armor stat, some changes and a few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
See you in two weeks!
ADDED
- neutral wildlife (deer, opossum)
- geothermal spring area in western part of the map (dangerous)
- armor stat (affected by external damage)
- new props in houses/levels (pictures, books, glassware)
- new craftable item "Urid arrows" (Urid + arrows) may put junkies in unconciousnes
- new craftable item "Bone armor" (bone + wireMesh)
- new craftable item "Tape armor" (ductTape + cloth)
- metalSheetPile random spawn on map (also in scrapyards)
- crafting highlight appear sound
- some new gun sounds
CHANGED
- Urdust now expands over time, centered distribution
- enemies may spawn flesh or bone after a limb rip off, instead after death
- items may catch on fire (useful to burn big piles of items)
- improved fire detection
- item combination will throw an error even if there is a possible recipe, but no highlights
- Urdust will dissolve (dissapear) if it touches liquid
- nest can now hold more Urlid
- trailers invisible enter ramp
- doubled weapon kickback
- improved toilet grunge (resolution, detection, etc.)
- falling under map will put you back on the surface after a while
- more Urlid collecting plants around map
FIXED
- geyser eruption on load is now limited (won't go past certain time of day)
- garden bush size too big and wrong plant amount on load
- possible thud sound on particle appear
Changed files in this update