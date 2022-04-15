 Skip to content

Urge update for 15 April 2022

Neutral wildlife, geothermal spring area, armor - v0.11

Share · View all patches · Build 8567244 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Another update is here! Introducing wildlife (opossum and deer), a new area in the western part of the map, an armor stat, some changes and a few fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.

See you in two weeks!

ADDED

  • neutral wildlife (deer, opossum)
  • geothermal spring area in western part of the map (dangerous)
  • armor stat (affected by external damage)
  • new props in houses/levels (pictures, books, glassware)
  • new craftable item "Urid arrows" (Urid + arrows) may put junkies in unconciousnes
  • new craftable item "Bone armor" (bone + wireMesh)
  • new craftable item "Tape armor" (ductTape + cloth)
  • metalSheetPile random spawn on map (also in scrapyards)
  • crafting highlight appear sound
  • some new gun sounds

CHANGED

  • Urdust now expands over time, centered distribution
  • enemies may spawn flesh or bone after a limb rip off, instead after death
  • items may catch on fire (useful to burn big piles of items)
  • improved fire detection
  • item combination will throw an error even if there is a possible recipe, but no highlights
  • Urdust will dissolve (dissapear) if it touches liquid
  • nest can now hold more Urlid
  • trailers invisible enter ramp
  • doubled weapon kickback
  • improved toilet grunge (resolution, detection, etc.)
  • falling under map will put you back on the surface after a while
  • more Urlid collecting plants around map

FIXED

  • geyser eruption on load is now limited (won't go past certain time of day)
  • garden bush size too big and wrong plant amount on load
  • possible thud sound on particle appear

