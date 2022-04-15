 Skip to content

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 15 April 2022

Quick switch target types, new ground colors, more swingers and old school wall

Build 8567210

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.0.65

  • Quick Switch from USPSA to IPSC targets and back (B Key)
  • Removed the word 'min' from scoring field in WSB.
  • Added four plain ground colors (beige, gray, pastel blue and pastel green)
  • New Props
  • Front Back swinger
  • Side Swinger
  • USPSA & IPSC Two Stack with Noshoot target
  • Old school flower wall from World Shoot XIV
  • Bug Fixes
  • Size of red button when activated is wrong if it's been resized
  • Loading stage from Stage Central correctly affects WSB fields
  • Fixed faultline length of 2ft-12ft to be more accurate
  • Fixed items unselectable if you haven't placed an object and hit ESC for menu
  • Fixed cel shading not working in normal bays
  • Fixed VRPS props counting as paper targets
  • Fixed missing collision for JPL Pistol prop
  • Restrict changing modes when selecting prop
  • Fixed WSB template selection not saving correctly
  • Fixed Open file dialog popping up when Ad image is blank
