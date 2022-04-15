Quick switch target types, new ground colors, more swingers and old school wall

1.0.0.65
- Quick Switch from USPSA to IPSC targets and back (B Key)
- Removed the word 'min' from scoring field in WSB.
- Added four plain ground colors (beige, gray, pastel blue and pastel green)
- New Props
- Front Back swinger
- Side Swinger
- USPSA & IPSC Two Stack with Noshoot target
- Old school flower wall from World Shoot XIV
- Bug Fixes
- Size of red button when activated is wrong if it's been resized
- Loading stage from Stage Central correctly affects WSB fields
- Fixed faultline length of 2ft-12ft to be more accurate
- Fixed items unselectable if you haven't placed an object and hit ESC for menu
- Fixed cel shading not working in normal bays
- Fixed VRPS props counting as paper targets
- Fixed missing collision for JPL Pistol prop
- Restrict changing modes when selecting prop
- Fixed WSB template selection not saving correctly
- Fixed Open file dialog popping up when Ad image is blank
Changed files in this update