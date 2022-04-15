Week 1 Update

For our first round of patches, we're focusing on three major things:
--- New Features!
- Added a fullscreen toggle. (To be clear: We don't recommend playing this game fullscreen, as it will make the game look blurry and make cause performance issues)
--- Fixing Bugs
- Fixed a softlock in the light puzzle if you save at certain locations.
- Reduced volume of the music in 3rd area.
- Fixed being able to move during the final cutscene.
- Fixed one broken hole during the 2nd area.
- Fixed a certain NPC in the gallery not giving you the correct dialogue in certain situations.
- Fixed a few issues with pathing during chase sequences.
- Fixed a weird bug where the screen can become tinted if you exit the mirror room.
- Lots of other little things.
--- Improving Clarity
- Made most 1-wide hallways at least 2-wide. This should improve navigation.
- In 3rd area, made the audio puzzle hallways wider. This should make that puzzle less frustrating.
- Made it more clear what you're supposed to do during some puzzles.
Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!
