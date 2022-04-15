 Skip to content

Annie and the Art Gallery update for 15 April 2022

Week 1 Update

Build 8567063

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For our first round of patches, we're focusing on three major things:

--- New Features!

  • Added a fullscreen toggle. (To be clear: We don't recommend playing this game fullscreen, as it will make the game look blurry and make cause performance issues)

--- Fixing Bugs

  • Fixed a softlock in the light puzzle if you save at certain locations.
  • Reduced volume of the music in 3rd area.
  • Fixed being able to move during the final cutscene.
  • Fixed one broken hole during the 2nd area.
  • Fixed a certain NPC in the gallery not giving you the correct dialogue in certain situations.
  • Fixed a few issues with pathing during chase sequences.
  • Fixed a weird bug where the screen can become tinted if you exit the mirror room.
  • Lots of other little things.

--- Improving Clarity

  • Made most 1-wide hallways at least 2-wide. This should improve navigation.
  • In 3rd area, made the audio puzzle hallways wider. This should make that puzzle less frustrating.
  • Made it more clear what you're supposed to do during some puzzles.

Thanks for playing Annie and the Art Gallery!

