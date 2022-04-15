 Skip to content

Nienix update for 15 April 2022

UI scaling fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509195

🎯 [UI] Item tool tips for ships with turrets now display an aggregated DPS parameter that can be compared to other ships.
🎯 [Balancing] Turret damage has been decreased for the "Pocket Battleship" mod.
🎯 [Bug fix] Adding a "Big" or "Pocket Battleship" mod to a ship without any mods through the Continuum Transmuter previously caused incorrect turret positions and ship UI. This has been fixed.
🎯 [Bug fix] The header text for unidentified items is now correctly set for arbitrary font scale.

