Update v0.5.9

Big new change: difficulty selection! Some people are still looking for a slightly easier experience and so a difficulty setting has finally been added.
There are now two options when starting a new game, difficulty and play style. The play style setting is the same as it was before, switching between whether the map shows your location or not. The new difficulty setting has "Easier" and "Standard" options. Standard is what the game was before, but the easier mode scales down a few things like hunger/thirst, amount of enemies and how fast the Blight spreads.
Currently the difficulty can only be set at the start of the game. Remains to be seen if this is something that will be able to be changed ingame or not.
Features:
- Difficulty selection at the start of a new game with new "Easier" mode
Fixes:
- Fixed missing localization for dead creature UI harvesting options
- Fixed hardened mold UI layout issues when title is a lot longer in Russian
- Fixed rotten wolf meat burn time to be consistent with other meats
- Fixed flickering X button in controls settings when trying to clear out a key bind
- Fixed bridge piece placement being off in certain situations
Other changes:
- Changed Russian translation of Charcoal Pile to make more sense
- Changed "hammer" to "hammer or small stone" in crafting list UI and interaction hints for buildings to make it even more clear that small stones can be hammers
- All dropdown lists in the UI look a bit nicer now
- The first 10 small stones tutorial task is now skipped if a fire pit is placed before 10 small stones are collected
- The "click once" interaction style is now the default for new players
- Crafting list is starting to get a bit slow as more and more recipes are added to the game, reworked it so that only one recipe shows up per frame to distribute the processing power and speed up the initial display of the window
- Roads crossing rivers now have a chance to become bridges or fords
- Bridges no longer alter the terrain to create fords, they simply cross the river as is
