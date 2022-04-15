Update v0.5.9

Big new change: difficulty selection! Some people are still looking for a slightly easier experience and so a difficulty setting has finally been added.

There are now two options when starting a new game, difficulty and play style. The play style setting is the same as it was before, switching between whether the map shows your location or not. The new difficulty setting has "Easier" and "Standard" options. Standard is what the game was before, but the easier mode scales down a few things like hunger/thirst, amount of enemies and how fast the Blight spreads.

Currently the difficulty can only be set at the start of the game. Remains to be seen if this is something that will be able to be changed ingame or not.

Features:

Difficulty selection at the start of a new game with new "Easier" mode

Fixes:

Fixed missing localization for dead creature UI harvesting options

Fixed hardened mold UI layout issues when title is a lot longer in Russian

Fixed rotten wolf meat burn time to be consistent with other meats

Fixed flickering X button in controls settings when trying to clear out a key bind

Fixed bridge piece placement being off in certain situations

Other changes: