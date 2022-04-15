Update notes - Apr 15 2022

Today is April (04), 15th. 15-04=11... This is the 11th update
Don't you just hate it when you download big files, just for it to not work? Well, in The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled, you can download every item from the Workshop, without a crash*.
Added:
- Added vehicle dust trails in each biome
- Added tire trail colors for each biome
- Added better drifting control**
Changed:
-
Fixed crashing when loading with too many Workshop radio stations; Now, songs load when needed, rather than preloading on start, reducing temporary RAM storage
-
Fixed truck trailers not destroying on restart
-
Changed car explosion effect
-
Changed trailer explosion effect
-
Fixed UI scaling on main menu buttons
*Not guaranteed after 1gb - Currently verified as of 04/15/2022 - Higher available RAM will lower risk
**Slightly better
Changed files in this update