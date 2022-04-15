 Skip to content

The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled update for 15 April 2022

Update notes - Apr 15 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8566798 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today is April (04), 15th. 15-04=11... This is the 11th update

Don't you just hate it when you download big files, just for it to not work? Well, in The Pointless Car Chase: Refueled, you can download every item from the Workshop, without a crash*.

Added:

  • Added vehicle dust trails in each biome
  • Added tire trail colors for each biome
  • Added better drifting control**

Changed:

  • Fixed crashing when loading with too many Workshop radio stations; Now, songs load when needed, rather than preloading on start, reducing temporary RAM storage

  • Fixed truck trailers not destroying on restart

  • Changed car explosion effect

  • Changed trailer explosion effect

  • Fixed UI scaling on main menu buttons

*Not guaranteed after 1gb - Currently verified as of 04/15/2022 - Higher available RAM will lower risk
**Slightly better

