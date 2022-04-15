 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 15 April 2022

Item dupe fix and more ocean perf settings exposed

Share · View all patches · Build 8566795 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.5.03
-Fixed inventory item dupe bug
-Setup options to turn on/off different parts of the Ocean sim visuals to make the sim run faster on slower machines
-Setup extra collisions around pirate base docks to make npc boats float a bit nicer around them
-Updated various coral item consumption values
-Added more protection for a few error cases

