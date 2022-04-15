v0.5.03
-Fixed inventory item dupe bug
-Setup options to turn on/off different parts of the Ocean sim visuals to make the sim run faster on slower machines
-Setup extra collisions around pirate base docks to make npc boats float a bit nicer around them
-Updated various coral item consumption values
-Added more protection for a few error cases
Breakwaters update for 15 April 2022
Item dupe fix and more ocean perf settings exposed
