- Squeegee game can be replayed after completing it
- Slightly reduce difficulty of snowball fight after 3 losses
- Slightly reduce difficulty of rocket skis by giving the player a smaller hitbox
- Updated Unity version for better stability
- Fixed a dialogue typo
Hyperbolica update for 16 April 2022
1.1.4 Some minigame improvements
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hyperbolica Linux Depot Depot 1256231
- Loading history…
Hyperbolica Win Depot Depot 1256232
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update