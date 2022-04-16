 Skip to content

Hyperbolica update for 16 April 2022

1.1.4 Some minigame improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Squeegee game can be replayed after completing it
  • Slightly reduce difficulty of snowball fight after 3 losses
  • Slightly reduce difficulty of rocket skis by giving the player a smaller hitbox
  • Updated Unity version for better stability
  • Fixed a dialogue typo

