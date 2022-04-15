 Skip to content

Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal P.I. update for 15 April 2022

Patch 0.01.020 is live!

Build 8566742

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Player will maintain movement speed while looking up or down.
  • Decreased the brightness of "in-game" menus.
  • Fixed a bug where the player could take a photo of a ghost through walls.
  • Added cross hairs to facilitate more accurate interactions with objects.
  • Improved interactions with most all interactables (reprogrammed from Collison Boxes to Line Tracing Objects (Doors, Lights, & Etc.).
