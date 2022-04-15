 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Age of Jura update for 15 April 2022

Age of Jura - Release v0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8566684 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Age of Jura - Release Notes - v0.2.1

Build ID: 8566684

  • Bugfix: The minimap (+ some other icons) should not be in front of the victory/gameover screen
  • Added World 8 "Grow a spine" (with new dinosaur: Spinosaurus)

  • Added World 9 "Glorious teeth" (with new dinosaur: Tyrannosaurus Rex)

  • Added World 10 "Last breaking dawn"

  • Added ending message when all worlds are completed
  • Changed the 'Quit' button in the in-game menu to 'Save & Quit'
  • Added help screen (F1) with info and key commands + Show it on the first world when the level starts

Changed files in this update

Age of Jura Content Depot 1643821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.