Age of Jura - Release v0.2.1

Age of Jura - Release Notes - v0.2.1
Build ID: 8566684
- Bugfix: The minimap (+ some other icons) should not be in front of the victory/gameover screen
- Added World 8 "Grow a spine" (with new dinosaur: Spinosaurus)
- Added World 9 "Glorious teeth" (with new dinosaur: Tyrannosaurus Rex)
- Added World 10 "Last breaking dawn"
- Added ending message when all worlds are completed
- Changed the 'Quit' button in the in-game menu to 'Save & Quit'
- Added help screen (F1) with info and key commands + Show it on the first world when the level starts
Changed files in this update