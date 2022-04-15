 Skip to content

College Kings 2: Act 1 update for 15 April 2022

Version 3.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change Log

  • Fixed real-life mode inversion
  • Fixed history screen

Changed files in this update

Depot 1924481
  • Loading history…
Depot 1924482
  • Loading history…
Depot 1924483
  • Loading history…
