Brookhaven update for 15 April 2022

HotFix 1.1.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As of earlier this week, you can now receive Community Items for Brookhaven (Badges, Trading Cards, Emoticons, and Backgrounds).

Changelog:

  • New Feature: Hardcore Mode in the Settings. You can turn it ON/OFF whenever you’d like. This option will: spawn enemies at night on your farm, friendship decay, money earned from selling items is decreased, monsters have double their original health, and friendship gain is reduced by half.
  • New Secret Farming Zone added onto the player’s property.
  • New Steam achievements were added for Owning a Raccoon and completing Roman Rocks.
  • Added ‘Sparkles’ to the Summoning Circle in the player’s cave to remind them that they can interact with it.
  • Fixed the loophole that allowed the player to till soil with zero stamina.
  • Fixed the player’s children getting stuck on a barrier inside the house after 6pm.
  • Adjusted drop rates for the livestock in the barn and coop.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
