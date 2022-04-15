HotFix 1.1.3

As of earlier this week, you can now receive Community Items for Brookhaven (Badges, Trading Cards, Emoticons, and Backgrounds).
Changelog:
- New Feature: Hardcore Mode in the Settings. You can turn it ON/OFF whenever you’d like. This option will: spawn enemies at night on your farm, friendship decay, money earned from selling items is decreased, monsters have double their original health, and friendship gain is reduced by half.
- New Secret Farming Zone added onto the player’s property.
- New Steam achievements were added for Owning a Raccoon and completing Roman Rocks.
- Added ‘Sparkles’ to the Summoning Circle in the player’s cave to remind them that they can interact with it.
- Fixed the loophole that allowed the player to till soil with zero stamina.
- Fixed the player’s children getting stuck on a barrier inside the house after 6pm.
- Adjusted drop rates for the livestock in the barn and coop.
As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
