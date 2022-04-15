V 0.0.4.1
-
New NPC militia man is looking for explosives to help out.
-
New NPC in the market buys drone parts.
-
New NPC in the market will refill your explosives for credits.
-
New NPC will sell you the cell key in VIP missions.
-
New Body Perk “Deadly Touch”. First stack does 10 damage when an enemy touches you when you’re on foot, second stack does 20 and three stacks will do 50.
-
New Trap Perk “Siphon Life”. Siphon 25 hp from enemies with one stack and 50 with two stacks when enemies are hit with explosions from your traps. With three stacks your mines will siphon hp when enemies are nearby.
-
New Trap Perk “Siphon Charge”. Siphon 25 battery from enemies with one stack and battery with two stacks when enemies are hit with explosions from your traps. With three stacks your mines will siphon battery when enemies are nearby.
-
The giant mechs in the final level of sector 4 have had their attacks revamped to be less difficult.
-
Swordmaster kit now applies all three perks as stated instead of just “Quick”.
-
Boarder kit now applies all three perks as stated instead of only “Ground Pound”.
-
Explosions from traps and grenade no longer do damage after the initial explosion.
-
Fixed crash that could was caused by the triple shot cyborgs hacked bullets hitting other enemies.
