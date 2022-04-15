[Version3.0.0] Support Multiple 3D Models

Thanks for always using the VRM Posing Desktop!
I'm happy to announce that version 3.0.0 has been released a month and a half after its release and can now handle multiple 3D models.
At the same time, I have also made the following updates
- Make control points of joints (yellow-green dots) translucent
- Clicking on a blank space while selecting a control point of a joint (yellow-green dot) will deselect it.
- Fixed a bug that Undo and Redo do not work when deselecting joints.
A schedule of upcoming updates can be found at the link below.
https://evelyngamedev.notion.site/5bb7e50c57564d66ba72eca8aa9dc6f9?v=3e6aac0ab4ce4394bea23f903a937fe0
Changed files in this update