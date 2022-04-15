[Version3.0.0] Support Multiple 3D Models

Share · View all patches · Build 8566300 · Last edited 15 April 2022 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Thanks for always using the VRM Posing Desktop!

I'm happy to announce that version 3.0.0 has been released a month and a half after its release and can now handle multiple 3D models.

At the same time, I have also made the following updates

Make control points of joints (yellow-green dots) translucent

Clicking on a blank space while selecting a control point of a joint (yellow-green dot) will deselect it.

Fixed a bug that Undo and Redo do not work when deselecting joints.

A schedule of upcoming updates can be found at the link below.

https://evelyngamedev.notion.site/5bb7e50c57564d66ba72eca8aa9dc6f9?v=3e6aac0ab4ce4394bea23f903a937fe0