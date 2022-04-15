 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

cyberpunkdreams update for 15 April 2022

Bugfix release

Share · View all patches · Build 8566243 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Most vehicle cards will now lock out the slot tabs until they're played.

  • You can now clean stored weapons without getting them out.

  • Allowed for bigger refuelling at the pump.

  • You can no longer binge when you're on a Deep hit breather.

  • Saving time is now discardable.

  • "Hone your skills" on On fire now improves riding instead of driving.

  • Fixed welding goggles having Outfitted/Riding twice.

  • Fixed a problem with side alleys in the slums.

  • Fixed the options button for the action hover effect not working.

  • Fixed a problem with Hitting the streets not always dropping automatically.

  • The binge timer now shows up correctly.

  • Fixed Got someone on pillion not disappearing when you dismiss a companion.

  • Cleared up some possible problems with buttons in the character actions area.

  • Fixed hand size change notifications sometimes being the wrong way around.

  • Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports.

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.