Most vehicle cards will now lock out the slot tabs until they're played.
You can now clean stored weapons without getting them out.
Allowed for bigger refuelling at the pump.
You can no longer binge when you're on a Deep hit breather.
Saving time is now discardable.
"Hone your skills" on On fire now improves riding instead of driving.
Fixed welding goggles having Outfitted/Riding twice.
Fixed a problem with side alleys in the slums.
Fixed the options button for the action hover effect not working.
Fixed a problem with Hitting the streets not always dropping automatically.
The binge timer now shows up correctly.
Fixed Got someone on pillion not disappearing when you dismiss a companion.
Cleared up some possible problems with buttons in the character actions area.
Fixed hand size change notifications sometimes being the wrong way around.
Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports.
cyberpunkdreams update for 15 April 2022
Bugfix release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
Changed files in this update