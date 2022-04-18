Clunky Hero Big Update

Hello everybody!
We've been working hard on Clunky Hero to improve it and make it bigger.
Here below you can find the list of the additions and improvements, as well as the bugs fixed.
Furthermore, we've designed 2 new areas for a total of 10 new levels, with their own secrets, shops, enemies and bosses! It took us a while, but I'm sure you'll love them! Those, however, are for the Full Release, eta: by the end of the Summer.
Looking forward to your feedback!
To the next update!
Nicola
Enjoy these new screenshots:
While here the Change Log of our new patch 0.95:
Improvements & Additions
-
The Inventory now has cells in different colors to highlight the class of an item, to better detect what each item does.
-
The game has been translated into two new languages: Norwegian and Portuguese.
-
The Input System now has a configuration menu to customize every button as the player wishes. [Please note: the buttons icons that appear in-game will stay the default ones. Please note: some voices of the input configuration will stay in English.]
-
The UI has been improved in various aspects, the Quests Interface is now with a bigger font and it’s scrollable, also to be modular and implement new quests for the full version.
-
Some Enemies’ AI have been improved.
-
The Map system for the whole world has been improved. It is now possible to zoom and scroll it to have a better understanding of the player position and world geography.
-
Added an Option to toggle the Camera Shake during blows and hits.
Bugs Fixed
-
Fixed a bug related with the Side Quests Achievement, not triggering.
-
Fixed a bug that was showing a weapon slash right after changing location.
-
Fixed a bug with some shops, not selling certain items at the first attempt.
-
Polished some bugs related to Enemies Animations.
