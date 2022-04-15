v3.2.4 Update Released

We're rolling out an important quality of life patch today, focusing on an experimental fix for hitbox registration, minor client UI/UX tweaks and improvements, game crash fixes, and other bugfixes.
Changelog
Angelscript
Characters
- Fixed Zombie lunge VO being playable underwater.
- Removed Half-Life 2's H.E.V. geiger counter.
Entities
- Added backward compatibility for the obsolete "weapon_hammer" entity, it will spawn a "weapon_barricade" instead.
- Fixed crashes with "Disable, Enable and Toggle" inputs for Survivors/Zombies spawn points.
- Removed a bunch of Portal's, Half-Life 2's and Quake's unused entities.
- Removed Half-Life 2 geiger counter update functionality in "trigger_hurt".
- Removed start dark, show game title and world is cold properties in the "worldspawn" entity.
Game Instructor
- Updated barricade lesson's text (only for English and French).
Game rules
- [Hardcore & Survival] Changed round ending to be delayed when there is an infected Survivor.
- [Hardcore] Changed logic to use the same one as Survival's (removed duplicated code).
- [Objective] Cleaned some code for performance and stability.
- [Test Mode] Changed disabling behavior to reset score, frags, assists and death counters of both players and teams as well.
- Changed infection to be cured whenever a Survivor dies (to prevent several issues).
- Changed team selection to assume Survivors when the round started.
- Fixed Zombies being able to Zombie skip and join back as Survivor or Spectator or just stay in the Lobby.
- Removed "sv_zps_hardcore 2" since it's a duplicate of using "sv_zps_hardcore 1" and "sv_voice_proximity 1".
- Reworked the entire team selection logic for performance and stability.
Maps
zpo_shreddingfield
- Added breakable glowing materials for the boards over the Playground Zombie spawn doorway.
- Added "info_player_start" as a fail safe if there's no available Zombie spawn points which gets teleported around for different objectives.
- Adjusted Zombie spawn management to hopefully prevent spawns from breaking sometime around Parking Lot objectives.
Player
- Potential fix for various hit registration issues related to hit boxes and collision boxes.
- Changed "switch to phone" key behavior, if you have the phone currently selected and press "switch to phone" again, it will switch to the last weapon you were holding (or hands as last resort).
Server
- Fixed AFK checker not ignoring clients during their connection process.
- Fixed crash related to score history (used to determine assists).
- Fixed crash when force infecting a Survivor.
- Fixed crash when picking up barricade plank as ammo.
- Fixed crash when trying to respawn a Zombie while a Carrier is roaring and no valid Zombie spawn was available.
- Removed Half-Life 2, Half-Life 2 Xbox Live Rich Presence (used in the Xbox 360 port of The Orange Box) and Portal chapters/challenges systems.
SourceTV
- Fixed "bad ragdoll" messages preventing ragdolls to spawn.
Tools
- Updated FGDs to match entity changes described here.
- Updated FGDs to set the "Generate +USE output" spawnflag on physics brushes/props off by default.
UI/UX
- [Health] Removed the "scan-lines" effect on the digits when playing as Zombie.
- [Health] Restored the Half-Life 2/legacy ZPS animations when it updates.
- [Inoculator] Changed the "X wants to heal you" text to flash white and green. This is an attempt to catch your attention that someone is trying to heal you.
- [Inoculator] Fixed various alignment and sizing issues.
- [MP3 player] Added an option (and client CVAR) to hide it permanently.
- [Scoreboard] Disabled "right-click with the mouse while having the scoreboard shown to take it's control" behavior.
- [Scoreboard] Made Spectators being able to see infected Survivors again.
- [Spectator] Removed the top bar and it's contents (the map and timer are shown in the scoreboard already).
- Removed Half-Life 2's "inventory history" panel (ammo pickup, item pickup, ammo denied).
Voice system
- Added "sv_zps_spectators_alltalk [0/1]" (0 by default) server CVAR. If enabled, Spectators can speak to and hear others teams, this applies to the opposite direction as well. The other teams still have their restriction of "team only talking" (Survivors can't speak to and hear Zombies same in the other way). In order for this to work, "all talk" must be disabled ("sv_alltalk 0") otherwise it won't do anything.
Weapons
- [Magnum] Fixed "recoil skip" glitch.
- [Phone] Potential crash fix when deploying it in certain custom maps.
