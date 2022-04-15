The Game of Unknown V.1.01

Hello and thanks for playing The Game of Unknown! This update was planned to come
in early May but why not do it now?
Update notes/fixes:
-
Cafeteria overhaul
-
Rearranged lunch tables
-
Added signs on the walls
-
Split cafetria to make room for an over-the-counter kitchen
-
Added stove
-
Added lunch counter
-
Added pots
-
Added various decor to cafeteria
-
Added pan as a wrench alt
-
Sends objects flying
-
Additions
-
Added Totally Normal Poems in sideroom (no promotion intended!)
-
Added jump height cheat
-
Added stats to track current running and jumping speeds
-
Also added default speed reminders for both
-
Improvements
-
Improved Nightmare newspaper
-
Improved gym newspaper
-
Added animation to star for endings
-
Added animation to Nightmare Ending newspaper
-
Changed wrench drop tip to notify wrench's purpose
-
Added pencil icon to UI
-
Slightly improved time UI
-
Improved anti-aliasing
-
Slightly tweaked mode descriptions
-
Added ability to exit the prototype room
-
Music track fixes
-
Alphabeticalized music tracks
-
Added four new tracks!
-
Lost Memories
-
Prototype Music
-
Poems Music
-
Unwanted Corridors
-
Stop Track button no longer has to be clicked each time
-
Now clicking a new track while one is playing stops the first track
-
Misc fixes
-
Decreased sound of science note
-
Made instructions on how to quit in prototype pause menu clearer
-
Improved visibility on police report
-
Improved visibility on missing paper
-
Fixed some light clipping issues
-
Fixed a bunch of monster phasing through wall issues
-
Fixed unessesary reflections on windows
If you haven't already, make sure to follow The Game of Unknown on either
Twitter or Facebook to keep up to date on the latest posts and updates!
More stuff is in the works, so stay tuned!