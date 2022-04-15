The Game Is now Out of Early Acess!

Time to announce the official release of Paths & Danger. The game is no longer in the design phase or beta stage. After so many days of EA and work since was started to being made, the time has come for a full release.

All the polishing needed and the feedback given by everyone has helped to put the game as it is now. It obviously doesn't mean it ends here. Otherwise, the game will be continually upgraded and updated, and as it has been here, monthly (or every 2 weeks) updates with more content and features will continue.

Paths & Danger, as it stands, is a wholly compelling and fun game to play. The reasons for the early access are no longer valid. The current state of the game proves and justifies that.

There are no DLCs planned. All significant future updates or great new content add-ons will always be given to Paths & Danger for free to any Paths & Danger user.

A big thanks to everyone who contacted for suggestions/feedback and helped develop the game.

