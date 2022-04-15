Updated t_clues, t_ogotai and t_temple;
Increased max players to 20;
Fixed a bug when hit mark sounds would sometimes play from other players;
Round timer won't show round number above max rounds anymore (i.e. Round 9/8);
Reworked map change voting at the end of the map: instead of a next map and "Random map" it will show 3 next maps from map cycle to choose from;
Disabled proximity voice chat for dead players and spectators;
Changed default FOV to 88.
Treason Playtest update for 15 April 2022
Treason Playtest update
