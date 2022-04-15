0.5.0 Elements and Powerups Update

This update adds nature and air elements and health/mana pickups to the arena map. Glyphs can now have circular and multiple paths and fixed the issues with one shot spells.
Full changelog:
Added
- Added nature element which drops health pickups when damaged.
- Added air element that has increased movement speed and spellshot speed.
- Added health and mana pickups in the arena map.
- Added a powerful powerup dispenser in the center of the online map.
- Added element description to the element buttons.
Changes
- Changed water element to drop mana pickups. (used to have increased spellshot speed).
- Added an extra cost for splitting when the target is not large enough to split its mass. Should fix most of the one-shot builds.
- When splitting the velocity is split between clones. This will nerf builds that rely on splitting right before colliding.
- Allowed circular paths and multiple flows to the same glyph.
- Increased range for 'someone in queue' indicator to be shown when anyone within matchmaking range is in queue, not just for the same region.
- Increased max projectile speed slightly.
Bug fixes
- Fixed force calculation for very fast projectiles.
- Fixed issue with dragging the scrollbar pointer.
- Fixed bracket loadout validation for condition glyphs.
