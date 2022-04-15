 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Nurose update for 15 April 2022

0.5.0 Elements and Powerups Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8565722 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


This update adds nature and air elements and health/mana pickups to the arena map. Glyphs can now have circular and multiple paths and fixed the issues with one shot spells.

Full changelog:

Added

  • Added nature element which drops health pickups when damaged.
  • Added air element that has increased movement speed and spellshot speed.
  • Added health and mana pickups in the arena map.
  • Added a powerful powerup dispenser in the center of the online map.
  • Added element description to the element buttons.

Changes

  • Changed water element to drop mana pickups. (used to have increased spellshot speed).
  • Added an extra cost for splitting when the target is not large enough to split its mass. Should fix most of the one-shot builds.
  • When splitting the velocity is split between clones. This will nerf builds that rely on splitting right before colliding.
  • Allowed circular paths and multiple flows to the same glyph.
  • Increased range for 'someone in queue' indicator to be shown when anyone within matchmaking range is in queue, not just for the same region.
  • Increased max projectile speed slightly.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed force calculation for very fast projectiles.
  • Fixed issue with dragging the scrollbar pointer.
  • Fixed bracket loadout validation for condition glyphs.

Changed files in this update

Nurose Windows x64 Content Depot 1482641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.