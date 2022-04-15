Patch 8 - Character Creator, Custom Animations, Animation grouping & More!

Patch 8 is out featuring The Character Creator, Custom Animations, Animation Grouping & more!
New Features:
-
Character Creator
New "Custom character" prop added.
"Edit" on the prop settings and the right click menu will open the character editor.
Players can modify any character they have control of.
-
Custom Animations.
New "Custom animation" prop added.
Animation start and end data can be set through the prop settings.
-
Focus on Cursor ("Shift + F").
-
View Camera Pivot ("P") or in the settings menu.
-
Custom Abyss Prop added.
-
Any item can now be renamed and assigned to players to become selectable (e.g."Rusty Key")
Tweaks:
- Game master overrides player control of entities while in build mode.
- Some colliders have been tweaked for better nav-mesh results.
- Sculpting and painting no longer get disabled when cursor leaves the map.
Fixes:
- Lobby owners no longer kick from own session on Network timeout.
- Workshop creator name now displays.
- Cancel button on Client Quit now closes the window.
- Zombie shader now tintable.
Changed files in this update