 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

FleurBirdShoot update for 15 April 2022

Update 1

Share · View all patches · Build 8565656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've seen some comments, and I did something with it.

ADDED:

  • menu button for CREDITS with links to my youtube, Discord and Patreon
  • Minimap. (not yet perfect but it's a start)

Changed:

  • Bullet speed is now 100x slower, so the bullets actually take time to travel.
  • Trees are now Penetrable, so you can shoot right trough them.
  • Bullets now have a mesh and an emissive material, so you see where they fly.
  • The main menu now resets some parameters, so you won't have bots in your lobby.
  • The lobby system has vote buttons for Random Time and Random Weather.
  • Bug fixed where you had a scope overlay after changing weapons while zooming in.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.