I've seen some comments, and I did something with it.
ADDED:
- menu button for CREDITS with links to my youtube, Discord and Patreon
- Minimap. (not yet perfect but it's a start)
Changed:
- Bullet speed is now 100x slower, so the bullets actually take time to travel.
- Trees are now Penetrable, so you can shoot right trough them.
- Bullets now have a mesh and an emissive material, so you see where they fly.
- The main menu now resets some parameters, so you won't have bots in your lobby.
- The lobby system has vote buttons for Random Time and Random Weather.
- Bug fixed where you had a scope overlay after changing weapons while zooming in.
Changed files in this update