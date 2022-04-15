Uragun: HOTFIX 1 is LIVE!

Early Access Release - Hotfix 1
Now that the game is already out there, it's time to continue our efforts to make the experience as good as possible. It's HOTFIX time! 🛠️ Check out the patch notes below for the full list:
Fixes
- Some bugs and unintended behaviors of the Centipede Boss were fixed.
- Improvements to address stability and crashes.
Improvements
- Extra lights and fog polishes for many Hong Kong levels
- The Overdrive HUD has a pulse effect to communicate when it's ready.
Balance
- (Based on the community's feedback) Minigun's default range increased. Now only one range mod can be obtained in the campaign to max out. The second one has been removed since it became irrelevant.
- Shotgun's default range and damage increased.
Localization
- New languages added: [French, German, Turkish, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Japanese, Portuguese] These languages come with more than 90% of the text translated.
- All Polish characters should now display correctly.
- Lives Left text is correctly translated.
As always, we count on your feedback so don't hesitate to reach out and share your thoughts. We value each and every comment that we get!
