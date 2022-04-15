- Fixed Gut Punch cooldown.
- Gut Punch now properly interrupts enemy attack animations.
- Stunned enemies are now indicated by small animation above their heads.
- Fixed Leaderboard.
- Skill cooldowns are now shown at the bottom-right side of the screen.
- You can now sell defense eqiupment you already placed, for full price if the enemy raid is not yet started.
- Pausing the game now stops defense equipment and projectiles.
This is a small update before our first upcoming big update, which brings lots of improvements to the attack phase of the game, improving gameplay experience by making combat much more skill focused, removing meaningless button mash.
Changed files in this update