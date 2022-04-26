 Skip to content

Concordia: Digital Edition update for 26 April 2022

Update 1.2.5

Share · View all patches · Build 8565491

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Beta] Creta and Cyprus maps are now available for all Season Pass owners!
[Fix] Resource check after playing the Colonizator Card has been fixed
[Fix] Game crashes on mobiles have been fixed
[Fix] A Flood mechanic errors occurring after reloading the game have been fixed
[Fix] Titus Valerius Tab effect while the player had no resources error has been fixed

